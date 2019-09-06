The best in music in the world

WINDHOEK - Brought to you by popular demand after the great success of the most charming beautiful show at the Omaruru Arts Festival of local superstar Esther Fellner and world-class player and concerto conductor René Giessen are announcing their show to the coast and Windhoek. It is a very exciting multimedia show with the “most beautiful music in the world” With a fabulous harmonica, orchestral backing tracks and the beautiful voice of Esther. “A feel-good show to remember forever”.

The performers will be Esther Fellner who is one of the great world-class singers of Namibia and who has been singing for many years in Europe with well-known artists such as Heiko Reissig, Deborah Sasson and René Giessen. She has performed with KÖLN philharmonic orchestra and the BERLIN symphony orchestra.

Esther played the title role in Meme Mia! to critical acclaim at NTN and has performed many times in Windhoek. Her last show was in 2018 at Omaruru, in the coast was “Jacques Brel Is Alive and Well and Living in Windhoek” where she performed with Ms Lize Ehlers.

René Giessen is a musician-composer and conductor. Giessen is widely known for playing the harmonica in various cover-versions of the title melody of famous. René is affectionately remembered by many of his students who attended his master class at the Swakopmunder Musikwoche, he is thrilled to be returning to his beloved Namibia.

This will be the 5th coastal tour with director Sandy Rudd, she has taken, The Complete Works of Shakespeare, Jacques Brel is alive and well, Maise of Mariental and a GBV tour of 16 towns in 16 days. “I love touring to the coast, it is one of the highlights of the year. The venues are fun and I do love working with such splendid people. Thanks to the Bank, we can do these tours without which we would not be able to bring award-winning world-class theatre to the other centres of the country. Which would be a shame as these shows are entertaining, educational, such fun and a sheer delight,’’ she concluded.

