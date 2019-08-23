The Coffee Circle – Speed dating networking promotes relationships

Aletta Shikololo

WINDHOEK – Getting connected to people or building relationships might be a challenge to many, however, Speed Dating is back with another coffee circle, which took place this week at The Kitchen Restaurant in Windhoek.

The monthly speed dating event is for people looking to meet someone new, which can either be a friend, companion, someone to share laughter with and it is very accommodating for both shy, confident yet open-minded youth.

Several youths participated in the event, which was organised by the co-founder of Speed Dating, Wilbard Lumbololo and events manager, Natangwe Placidus.

Speaking to Entertainment Now! Lumbololo explained that, “The objectives are to transform the dating culture in Namibia to enhance dating experiences. We understand that a great relationship is a recipe for an exciting and fulfilling life, hence dialogue around men and women needs for romantic relationships would help individuals to identify their personal needs in relationships. Remember no tags, no whistles, just two people on a date,” he said.

To make the process easier, there were designed card games with most avoided love-related questions that took the pressure off participants allowing them to engage in different conversations to create better connections.

The event, which was full of youthful activities to enhance connections, consisted of different sections. Section A of the programme was “at the social table’ where participants had group discussions about what both males and females look for in relationships over free coffee/tea and cookies. Section B was “on a date” where a pair of participants was given a deck of cards with Happy Hours, On Calls and Extra Dirty cards. There were questions provoking discussions about personal background/childhood memories, dreams and wishes, intimacy fantasy, and future plans.

Every YES guaranteed a participant a fun date with a prospective date and every NO guaranteed them an opportunity with a new chatting prospect.

Since there is no pressure in finding love, participants were allowed to trade contacts with their dates if they enjoyed the conversations and would then say YES to meeting in the future.

According to the organisers of the event, the previous sessions were successful, as proved by the number of participants that eventually found partners and friends through the speed dating.

