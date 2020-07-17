The ignominy entanglement of the Smiths Paheja Siririka Entertainment Khomas

×

Paheja Siririka



The Top trending story this week is about Jada Pinkett-Smith who inveterated that she was involved in a romantic relationship with singer and songwriter August Alsina after seeing that she got into a particular type of entanglement.

The clip received mixed reactions with some saying entanglement is cheating for the rich and others saying the two actors were indeed putting a performance and there was nothing genuine about their “confession”. Other comments protruding through social media is that Pinkett-Smith didn’t cheat, as the couple weren’t together at that time of the entanglement.

One social media comment said: “Most of you are also in entanglements, ya’ll just don’t know it yet or you choose to ignore, leave the Smiths. That happened ages ago.”

Pinkett-Smith said what started as a friendship and a family effort to help Alsina with his health about four years ago became a “different kind of entanglement” at a time when she and Smith thought their marriage was over. “Me wanting to help him with his health and mental state led to that and I want to make something clear and address the issue of you allegedly giving permission and the only person who can do that is myself, but what August was trying to communicate is that he is not a home wrecker, because we were separated amicably,” said Pinkett-Smith while having the conversation with Will.

Jada established she was amorously involved with singer ‘Aug’ during an episode of her Facebook Watch show the Red Table Talk with her husband Will. The clip has garnered more than 28 million views on Facebook.

“We (the Smiths) decided to take a break and to “separate for some time” and, to figure out how to make ourselves happy, I got into a different kind of entanglement with Aug,” said Pinkett-Smith. The couple who have been together for more than 25 years said Alsina’s debacle happened a long time ago, at a time when the couple were trying to find themselves as they had separated and were going through journeys of self-discovery.

- psiririka@nepc.com.na



2020-07-17 13:59:27 | 3 days ago