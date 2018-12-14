The rose finally blossoms

Staff Reporter

Finally, Miss Rose, the singer many are said to have been waiting for, has arrived with her debut album, Ohole Yandje releasing this week.

Real name Rosalia Shikulo, although many would like to think of her as an RnB and Soul singer, Miss Rose refuses to be put in a box as she says being limited to one genre is not fun. She has proven that she is indeed a talented, flexible singer, as she has different genres on her debut album, from soulful music, Afro Pop, RnB, to House. She has been featured on a couple of albums before, and early this year she released her popular single track, Bring back my heart, which is available on all local radio stations and even on Youtube.



This week, Miss Rose announced that she is finally releasing her exciting debut album, a 13 track album. On the album, Miss Rose has worked with artists such as Tate Buti, but admits that she tried not to have too many features, as she wanted her first album to showcase what she can do as a solo artist. Ohole Yandje, translates into “My Love”. On this album, she sings about love, heartbreak, and life in general. Apart from love and heartbreak, the album also has a song titled Meme in which she apologises and asks for forgiveness from her mother, for all the wrongs she has done, and another track, Champion, which is more of a motivational song or song encouraging people that they are more powerful than they notice.



Miss Rose has a smooth, powerful voice and because she sings most of her songs in Oshiwambo, some might confuse her with the Komuthima Gwomeya hit maker known as Blossom. Miss Rose, however, states that her sound is very different from that of the Komuthima Gwomeya hit maker’s, and urges everyone to buy the album so that they understand what she means. Now that her album is ready, she wants to concentrate more on her brand and make sure that everyone knows and sees the actual face behind the music, to avoid further confusions.

Initially, Miss Rose wanted to release her album on her birthday next year (January 24), but her social media pages’ inboxes were being flooded with requests to release the album earlier, deciding thus to give the people what they wanted, so that they end the year on a happy note. Miss Rose promises a year full of surprises, noting excitedly that this is simply the beginning of bigger things. Her journey has officially started and we cannot wait to see her on stage.



For those that wish to get a copy of her well-crafted album, it can be aquired by calling 0813792279/0813497057, for only N$120. For more details about her upcoming events/purchasing of CDs or bookings, one can also follow her facebook page (Miss Rose), instagram page(@missrose_music), or contact her via email at missrosenamibia@gmail.com.

