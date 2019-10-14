Thieves steal hunting rifles from tourists

WALVIS BAY – Two tourists who came to Namibia last week on a trophy hunting mission lost their weapons and other valuable items worth more than N$400 000 on Thursday evening during a housebreaking, in Henties Bay.

Early Thursday morning two unknown suspects allegedly broke into a house where the tourists were staying along Van der Merwe Street at the town by removing an aluminium window in the sitting room.

Crime-coordinator for the Erongo region, Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu over the weekend indicated that two suspects got away with a Merkel Rx Helix calibre rifle valued at N$53 00, a gun case worth N$6 700 and a Lenovo laptop worth N$12 000. All these stolen items belong to Timo Toumas Paramaki from Finland.

The other tourist Asgeir Gudmundson from Iceland lost a Blaser calibre rifle valued at N$300 000, ammunition worth N$8 400, binoculars worth N$25 107, a gun case worth N$6 700 and a Samsung phone worth N$3 000.

Police have appealed for assistance from the public in tracing the suspects and recovery of the stolen weapons.

2019-10-14 06:18:41 16 hours ago