Thirsty shoppers stock up on booze

Namibians yesterday formed long queues at liquor stores as government eased Covid-19 regulations to allow the sale of alcohol to resume under looser restrictions. The lifting of the ban also excited local shebeen and bar owners who are effectively back in business. Under the stage 3 state of emergency period, alcohol will be sold for home consumption from 12h00-18h00 between Monday and Friday.

On Saturday, alcohol will be sold between 09h00 and 13h00, while no liquor will be sold on public holidays and Sundays. Some of those operating liquor businesses queued as early as 04h00 at a local depot to be among the first in the line to stock up on alcohol.

A shebeen owner from Hakahana, Festus Antanga said he came with 26 crates of beer but was only able to purchase 10 crates and wine.

“There is no stock (inside) anymore. It is not enough (stock). Can you not see the empty crates,” said Antanga as he points to crates in his pickup. The shebeen owner said he has lost income of N$10 000 per month since alcohol trading was banned. Another bar owner from Greenwell Matongo said the situation was chaotic inside the depot with no trolleys. He also hinted the alcohol was getting finished.

The self-employed bar owner, Martin Petrus said he had to return numerous times to stock up on his small vehicle. An unidentified bar owner from the Okahandja park informal settlement said he was disappointed by the lack of order at the depot, including the fact shoppers were not practicing social distancing. “I want to buy 15 crates of beer.

I came here at 05h00 but haven’t yet entered the depot. There is no order here,” lamented the shopper. Another customer, Kanyama Silvanus loaded his 20 empty crates of beer back in his vehicle because of the long queues outside the depot. Silvanus was in the queue from 08h00 but was not anywhere near inside the depot after 13h00. “I have to go to work at 15h00. I will come and try tomorrow again. I understand it is full as a result of the state of emergency,” he said. He said earnings from his bar assisted in various ways in his household, especially looking after his children.

– sikela@nepc.com.na

2020-06-03 09:57:45 | 19 hours ago