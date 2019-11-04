Three arrested after stock theft suspect dies

WALVIS BAY - Police in Omaruru have arrested three men in Omaruru for the murder and kidnapping following the death of a stock theft suspect at the town.

Crime coordinator for the Erongo region, Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu during the weekend’s crime briefing said the deceased was allegedly one of three men that stole and slaughtered a N$25 000 bull at the Omaruru municipal camp last week Wednesday.

The deceased Titus Nande Haihambo, 42, was picked up on Thursday by the three men now accused of his death.

According to Iikuyu the three suspects picked up Haihambo in the Ozondje suburb of Omaruru on Thursday for him to show them where the stolen bull was slaughtered.

However, Iikuyu says police in Omaruru received a call on Thursday around 17h15 from the Omaruru state hospital informing them that the three suspects dropped off Haihambo who was dead already.

According to the murder suspects Haihambo allegedly jumped off the vehicle and hit his head on a stone.

A case of murder and kidnapping has been opened against the three men that will appear today in the Omaruru Magistrate’s Court

The remaining stock theft suspects are also expected to make their first appearance today in Omaruru.

