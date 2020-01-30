  • February 3rd, 2020



Three-horse race in Otjiwarongo vote

Three-horse race in Otjiwarongo vote

Kuzeeko Tjitemisa   National   Otjozondjupa
1,901
0

Kuzeeko Tjitemisa

WINDHOEK – Three candidates have been confirmed for the 9 March Otjiwarongo constituency by-election.
The Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) yesterday said only two political parties – Swapo and the Landless People’s Movement – registered candidates, while an independent candidate will also contest the much-anticipated poll. Swapo has settled for 44-year-old Marlay Mbakera, while LPM has nominated Sebeteus Guiteb (45). The 36-year-old Erastus Mbumba will contest as an independent candidate.

The Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) this week withdrew from the contest, with party secretary general Manuel Ngaringombe saying they will rally behind the independent candidate.
The by-election was necessitated by the death of councillor Julius Neumbo who died in a car accident in December.
Another by-election will also be held on the same day at Opuwo. This follows the resignation of Opuwo Rural constituency councillor Kazeongere Tjeundo. The electoral body yesterday said it has received no objections to the two provisional voters’ registers.

Independent candidate… Erastus Mbumba
Representing LPM… Sebeteus Guiteb
Standing for Swapo… Marlay Mbakera

Photos: Nampa

 

 


Kuzeeko Tjitemisa
2020-01-30 07:07:35 | 3 days ago
