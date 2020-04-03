Three Oceans Seafood Distributors donate fish Eveline de Klerk National Erongo

Eveline de Klerk

WALVIS BAY – Three Oceans Seafood Distributors Namibia donated horse mackerel worth N$900 000 to the disaster risk management committee of Walvis Bay to assist vulnerable members of society in the Erongo region during the current Covid-19 lockdown. The fish was handed over by Denise Visser, managing partner of the company, to Walvis Bay urban constituency councillor Knowledge Iipinge for further distribution.

Visser yesterday told New Era the fish was destined for one of their African clients; however, with the current situation of Covid-19, they decided to rather divert the consignment so that it can rather be distributed among needy Namibians.

According to Iipinge, he approached the company after learning that some people are not adhering to the lockdown measures imposed by government.

“I have been on the street and learned that some people used lack of food as an excuse to ignore the lockdown measures,” Iipinge said.

Iipinge added that resource mobilisation engaged with Three Oceans, who then committed to donating 4 000 boxes of fish. “DDE Import and Export Supplies and Logistics then donated logistical services for the distribution of the fish to our community members, and CPJ Commercial Cold Storage also availed storage services for the fish at their storage facility in Narraville, while transportation will be handled by HRL Investments,” he stated. Iipinge added that reviewing the list of the underprivileged groups, fishermen’s widows, as well as fishermen who lost their jobs due to the 2015 strike already received fish yesterday.

He also explained the Topnaars, street vendors, orphans, old age homes, religious groups, Walvis Bay State Hospital, Walvis Bay prisoners and Walvis Bay police, NDF and navy were among the beneficiaries. Other beneficiaries will include the Walvis Bay rural constituency (Twaloloka), DRC in Swakopmund, settlements in the Daures Constituency, Arandis constituency, Karibib constituency and the Omaruru constituency.

“With this fish, we are encouraging the recipients to cook it and share it with their neighbours. Our vision is for everyone to have something to eat in Walvis Bay, and also share with their neighbours, especially now that we are facing Covid-19,” he said.

2020-04-03 10:28:43 | 10 hours ago