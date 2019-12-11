Thrills and spills expected at Okapya tournament Staff Reporter Sports Khomas

Maurice Kambukwe

WINFHOEK- The annual Okapya tournament, which is set for next weekend at Eleven Morning Star soccer field at Okapya near Ondangwa, is expected to attract more teams than last year, the tournament organisers said.

This year’s tourney marks the second edition of this yearly competition, which was launched with the aim of promoting sport in the community while also at the same time encouraging the youth from various backgrounds to unite through sport.

The tournament also strives to keep the youth from that neck of the woods busy with productive activities such as sport during the festive season.

Ongwediva City is the defending champions of the youth title while Fresh Legends are the reigning champions of the veterans’ category.

According to one of the organisers, Sandro Ithana, this year’s edition is expected to be more competitive than last year’s as more teams are also expected to enter the tournament.

“We are expecting more teams and more spectators, which will make this year’s tournament more competitive. The fact that we managed to pull more sponsors on board, is a good indication that we are going to experience more exciting football this time around,’’ said Ithana.

He also revealed that there are few teams from Windhoek who have already confirmed their places at this year’s competition.

“We also have teams that will be coming from Windhoek, they have already registered and that shows that there is indeed growth as far as the competition is concerned. Our aim is to reach out to all teams in the country and having teams coming from the capital city shows how big the tournament is becoming,’’ he added. Registration is N$1000 per team and is still open until Thursday, 19 December.

