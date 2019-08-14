Thug arrested for robbing tourists

WINDHOEK - A 23-year-old man was arrested for robbery, theft and trespassing following an attack on

tourists at Kamanjab last week. According to the weekly crime report, the suspects were three in

total but two are still on the run. The suspects got away with items worth about N$85 100.

The incident happened last Thursday at 22h30 at Porcupine Rest Camp and Campsite in Kamanjab.

The report stated that three unknown suspects entered the campsite yard and went to the tourists’ tent where they found two couples awake, assaulted them with stones and spades and robbed them of their property.

The stolen items included two wedding rings, an iPhone, satellite phone, camera, N$1 300 and headlight. Police trailed the footprints of the suspects from the scene leading to the arrest of one of the suspects about 35 km along the Kamanjab - Outjo main road.

The suspect was found in possession of stolen items from previous attacks on tourists also in Kamanjab. The police said two suspects are still on the run with other property and police investigation and search continue.

In a similar incident still in Kamanjab, at Ann’s campsite, three unknown suspects entered the campsite yard and broke into the tourists’ vehicle and stole their belongings such an iPad, Canon camera, binoculars and medical travel backpack, lenses and N$400 cash. They also stole a leather bag and licence. The items are valued at N$49 600.

