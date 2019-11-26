Tjatjara takes over as commissioner of the NaCC Staff Reporter Business Khomas

WINDHOEK – Isabella Angihinka Tjatjara has been confirmed as the incoming commissioner of the Namibia Competition Commission (NaCC) and in fact already commenced her new duties November 01, 2019. Tjatjara replaces Malverene Theron, who completed a three-year term at the NaCC on September 16, 2019. Her appointment was confirmed yesterday by Minister of Industrialisation, Trade and SME Development Tjekero Tweya.

Tjatjara embarks on a three-year term at the NaCC Board, led by the chairperson Peter Daniel Carlson, deputised by Lesendra Grace Mohamed, Linus //Garoeb and Petronella Masabane.

The NaCC is the country’s regulator over competition and market conduct affairs, overseeing mergers and acquisitions. The Commission plays the police role over restrictive business practises, and it conducts economic research. The NaCC was established through the provisions of the Competition Act No. 2 of 2003.

In terms of the Act, the Board of Commissioners is duty-bound to administer and control the affairs of the Namibian Competition Commission, and it is equally responsible for the policy and management of the Commission.

In terms of Section 5 [1] of the Act, the Commission consists of a chairperson and not less than two, no more than four other members all appointed by the Minister of Industrialisation, Trade and SME Development.

Tweya described newly appointed Tjatjara as an articulate and highly-motivated professional, with a zeal for finding innovative solutions to legal problems. He noted that she has hands-on experience in strategic sectors such as the adjudication of proceedings in criminal, civil and family court matters, and she served on the Transportation Commission of Namibia for five years, where she gained experience in matters relating to air service industry.

Commissioner Tjatjara possesses strong post-qualification experience, allowing her to play an important and visible role in all areas of her legal profession.

She holds a Bachelor of Law [LLB] degree and a Baccalaureus Juris [B-Juris] Degree from the University of Namibia; she is at present in the employ of the Office of the Judiciary, Ondangwa Magistrate’s Court as Principal Magistrate, presiding over criminal, civil and family law cases, amongst other matters.

“I am completely comfortable and content with the entire Board of the Namibian Competition Commission, and I have no doubt that this Board will discharge their important assignment with distinction,” said Tweya.

