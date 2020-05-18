Tjihuiko  fined for ‘embarrassing’ chief

The Ovaherero Traditional Authority (OTA) has ordered former parliamentarian Arnold Tjihuiko to pay a fine of one cow for supposedly embarrassing Ovaherero Paramount Chief Vekuii Rukoro during a WhatsApp altercation recently.

The fine was executed during a three-day meeting of the Ovaherero Chiefs Council at Omongua in the Aminuis area. The meeting reportedly also deliberated on Nudo president Utjiua Muinjangue’s deputy ministerial position.

The meeting, New Era is reliably informed, was attended among others by the chiefs council chairperson, Chief Vipuira Kapuuo of Ovitoto, Chief Boas Tjingaete of Otjombinde, Chief Tjitana Kavei of Gam, Chief Wazukuani Rukambe of Okamatapati, Chief Betuel Tjiundje of Aminuis, Rukoro and Tjihuiko.

Chief Usiel Kambirongo of Otjinene and Chief Tjipene Keeja of Okondjatu reportedly objected to the meeting and never attended, arguing the issue was a Swapo matter. When contacted for comment on Saturday, Tjihuiko could neither confirm nor deny the fine imposed against him. He referred all queries to the traditional authority’s secretary general Mutjinde Katjiua who said a media briefing would be held today on the issue.

New Era recently reported on the tension brewing between Tjihuiko and Rukoro. Tjihuiko served as Rukoro’s key advisor on political and governmental affairs. According to insiders, Rukoro has been unhappy over the appointment of Muijangue to the position of deputy health minister.

This reportedly led to Muijangue’s removal from the position of chairperson of the Ovaherero Genocide Foundation (OGF) in March this year. An aggrieved Rukoro, in a letter to Tjihuiko recently cited “an incurable conflict of interest between her responsibilities as an effective campaigner for the genocide and reparations cause on the one hand, and her ministerial obligations on the other”. Both Tjihuiko and Rukoro are Swapo members.

