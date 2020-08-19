Tjipueja mourns ‘highly professional’ Ndjarakana

The country yesterday woke up to the news that former director of the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) Moses Ndjarakana is no more.

Ndjarakana, who was 61, died in the early hours of yesterday in the Omaheke region. ECN chairperson Notemba Tjipueja described Ndjarakana’s passing as a big loss not only for the electoral body and the country, but also SADC at large.

She described Ndjarakana as highly professional. “Ndjarakana contributed a lot to the Namibia electoral laws as well as that of the SADC region. The SADC region has lost a highly professional individual.

His passing is a big loss to the country and the entire SADC region. May his soul rest in peace,” Tjipueja said. Born at Sehitwa, in the North-West District of Botswana, Ndjarakana a legal practitioner by profession is the elder brother to the ministry of information and communication executive director Mbeuta Ua-Ndajakana and former deputy secretary of the National Council, Juliet Mupurua.

Ndjarakana passing was confirmed to New Era by his younger brother Karijama Ndjarakana who said his brother died at Otjimanangombe, in the Epukiro constituency of Omaheke after he was rushed to the clinic there from his residence at Eiseb Block, Okatumba Gate.

Ndjarakana is survived by his wife, Kovirumbu and nine children. He worked as a legal drafter with the Ministry of Justice (1995 - 1998) before joining the Office of the Speaker of the National Assembly, as head of the legal division between 1998 until 2000.

He also served as a Permanent Secretary of the National Assembly between 2001 and 2004. His last employment was with the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) where he served as director of elections until 2013.

