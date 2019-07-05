Tjombe advises Miss Namibia pageant hopefuls to seek legal advice

WINDHOEK - Outspoken human rights lawyer, Norman Tjombe, has advised future Miss Namibia beauty queens to read their contracts properly.

“Don’t just accept the terms and conditions being proposed, negotiate them to your liking and seek legal advice. At the end of the day, don’t accept it if you are still not happy with it,” he pointed out.

Tjombe, who took time to speak to Entertainment Now! this week, said this in light of recent media reports on how former Miss Namibia title holders experienced ill-treatment, including forking out huge sums of money to make appearances locally and internationally.

Former Miss Namibia 2016 Lizelle Esterhuisen last week revealed to this publication the discouraging ordeal she endured, including spending more than N$300 000 out of her own pocket while bearing the title of Miss Namibia.

Reigning Miss Namibia, Selma Kamanya also claimed she had to spend her own funds to carry out her official duties, which was a heavy financial blow to her and her family.

The human rights lawyer also further stated that since the Miss Namibia pageant is privately owned even though it is of national interest, it is permitted in Namibia.

“There is nothing untoward about that; it’s like a football club owned by a private person and it becomes popular on a nationwide basis. Just because it has a national appeal, it does not mean we should now question its private ownership,” he explained.

He, however, cautioned that the allegations of exploitation and mistreatment of participants require inquiry. If there are outstanding payments, these should be paid, said Tjombe.

“If the agreements are unfair and against public policy, they should be renegotiated. The fact that it’s a private company having private agreements with the participants does not give it permission to abuse people,” Tjombe added.

