Top Cheri Launches Johny music video

Paheja Siririka

WINDHOEK- The Garden Inn was filled with music enthusiasts who came to enjoy their Saturday night and the launch of Top Cheri’s music video for her song titled Johny.

Johny is track number 2 on her recently released album Fertile. Monica Pinias known as Top Cheri says the album has been well received particularly because of the song Johnny. “It was a song that I had fun doing in the studio and I didn’t know it will be received this well,” Top Cheri says. “I didn’t know it will blow up the way it blew up, people started making their own music video singing along to Johnny and telling me that they love the song,” explains Top Cheri.

The song is about a guy who is promiscuous, fooling around with women and eventually ends up getting engaged. BlvcBoxx label was in charge of the compilation of the video. The places chosen for the video are the Parliament Gardens and Top Cheri’s friends’ place. There is nothing unique, special or different about the music video apart from its good quality that it is showing. One should commend the good performances in terms of acting in the video while some actress would need more polishing regarding their acting. The plot however resembles Nigerian singer Yemi Alade’s “Johny”, the difference in Alade’s “Johny” is that it tells the story of a group of women looking for a husband who happens to be polygamous. Top Cheri said she is busy planning on making more music videos for other songs on the album.

Video launch… Top Cheri with supporters cheering to the release of her music video Johny.

2019-03-11 10:02:40 21 days ago