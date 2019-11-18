Top NQA executive attempts to kill wife

WINDHOEK - A Namibia Qualification Authority (NQA) top executive is expected to appear in Windhoek Magistrate’s Court today, following an alleged failed attempt to kill his wife in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Though some media houses had mentioned his name on social media updates, the suspect cannot be identified at this stage because he has not yet appeared in court for the crime he is alleged to have committed.

The 55-year-old was arrested at the Roman Catholic Hospital on Saturday for allegedly attempting to kill his 29-year-old wife and mother to his two children by shooting her six times with a 7.7mm rifle at their matrimonial home on Schepman Street, Pioneers Park, Windhoek. The suspect is charged with attempted murder read with the provisions of Domestic Violence Act and negligent discharge of a firearm for the tragic incident. Namibian police spokesperson, Chief Inspector Kaunapawa Shikwambi said that upon the arrest of the suspect, he informed the police that he heard intruders walking into his house and that he fired his rifle randomly in the bedroom that he shares with his wife. Upon police inspections on the property, they established there was no sign that the house was broken into by the alleged intruders. After the shooting incident, the suspect loaded his wife into the vehicle and drove her to Roman Catholic Hospital where she was admitted in a critical condition. The victim is currently still hospitalised but in a stable condition.

“The firearm used belongs to the suspect and it has been recovered. Another pistol that belongs to the suspect was found in his car and was seized as well,” said Shikwambi.

The motive behind the gruesome shooting is yet to be determined as the police continue with their investigations into the matter.

Shikwambi revealed that a suicide note believed to have been drafted by the suspect was discovered at the scene.

2019-11-18 07:59:01 | 1 days ago