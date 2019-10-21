Top personalities ‘Luis and Maria” launch glamourous websites New Era Reporter Entertainment Khomas

Aletta Shikololo

WINDHOEK - To all Luis Munana and Maria Nepembe’s fans, the wait is over as the duo brought you their exclusive websites where everything you might need to know about them will just be a google click The duo launched their websites on Friday, in the presence of their friends and fans.

TV producer Munana who launched www.munanaluis.com told his fans, the website will be jam-packed with all his work including videos, portfolios, successful initiatives, business and interesting content while Nepembe who launched www.marianepembe.com said the website is the easiest way of getting hold of her in terms of business and catching up with her as a lot of people send her direct messages on

his social media platforms which become hard for her to respond.

The two are only but a few personalities that have websites, a tool which Nepembe said is important to them as brands, to put themselves out there and make it easier for the world to know much about them.

“ I believe a website is very necessary because it’s the simplest way to be scouted by potential corporates and clients,” says Nepembe.

Munana who is the founder of Waka Waka Moo mentioned that he is busy working on a new season for the show and people can catch up with the latest happenings once they visit the website for all the necessary information.

