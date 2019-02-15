Top Score 7-A-Side tournament to kick off this weekend

WINDHOEK - Top Score, the leading maize meal brand of Namib Mills, this week launched the 19th edition of its 7-A-Side football tournament at the Ramblers soccer stadium in Windhoek.

The event is Namibia’s oldest and largest social football tournament. The launch marked the start of the Windhoek leg of the tourney, which is aimed at providing community upliftment and engagement through football.

This year a total of 77 teams entered the Top Score 7-A-Side tournament, which for this year is sponsored to the tune of N$250 000 by Namib Mills. The tournament includes a floating trophy, and gold, silver and bronze medals for the top three winning teams.

Prize money includes N$16 000 for the winning team, N$8 000 for the second placed finisher and N$6 500 for the third placed team. The fourth placed team will take home N$2 500.

Speaking at the launch, Namib Mills Senior Brand Manager, Marné Bouweri, stated: “Namib Mills is committed to Namibia and this sports initiative aids the company in investing in a vital staple in the development of our country – its sports. A trophy carries dust but memories last forever so we want to encourage each and every team to not only give their best in the tournament that lies ahead, but also to enjoy this opportunity in the company of fellow sports lovers who continue to show support; dedication and passion towards the game and the Top Score 7-A-Side tournament.”

Fans and supporters are encouraged to bring their camping chairs and come and support their favourite teams as they compete for this prestigious title.

Entrance is free and the games will take place every weekend, Friday from 18h00 till late and Saturday from 14h00 till late. “This year, we’ve also brought in an exciting twist to the Top Score 7-A-Side tournament with a junior league that will happen every Saturday morning as well,” says the club.

