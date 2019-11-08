Top trending: Exit showing off his new ride Staff Reporter Entertainment Khomas

×

Paheja Siririka



WINDHOEK- Our top trending clip is courtesy of Namibia’s Hot Tea on YouTube about Exit showing his new car and chilling with Young T. The clip was uploaded on November, 2nd this year and has garnered close to 10 000 views so far.

Exit in the clip says the new whip has mad sound. “We out here with my n**ga Young,” says Exit. In the clip, Young T can be seen overzealous and joyful of Exit’s new Gusheshe (MBW).



The car in view is a BMW

Check out Namibia’s Hot Tea and YouTube to see what we are talking about. Otherwise, it can also be reached on Exit Rockaz’s Facebook page where it has been shared more than 20 times, reactions from more than 700 people since he uploaded it on October 31st, 2019.



2019-11-08 10:10:44 | 1 hours ago