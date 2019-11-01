Top trending: how other girls eat your man Staff Reporter Entertainment Khomas

Paheja Siririka

WINDHOEK- Our top trending clip this week is about entrepreneur and actress Dillish Mathews’ Instagram story that she uploaded this last week about women giving attitude to their men. While eating cake, she demonstrates how other women eat men whose women are arrogant.

“This is how other girls eat your man when you are busy giving him attitude for no reason; continue giving your man attitude, we are here oo,” says Mathews in the Instagram story while eating cake.

The 23-second video clip, which was uploaded to more than 614 000 followers, has been video-grabbed by many and shared on other social media platforms such as Facebook, Snapchat, Twitter and WhatsApp.



2019-11-01