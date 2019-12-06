Top trending: Judge Judy tells a man to move to Namibia to exploit people Staff Reporter Entertainment Khomas

Paheja Siririka



WINDHOEK- Our Top Trending clip this week is from the ruthless and no-nonsense taker, American Judge Judy Sheindlin, an American retired family court judge who arbitrates reality cases on television.

With the current #FishRot6 scandal that has plummeted into the country, Judge Judy this week advised a defendant who is alleged to have exploited someone to migrate to Namibia. “If you don’t agree with my terms then move to Namibia because, in this country, you cannot exploit anyone,” said Judge Judy to the defendant.

The 17 seconds clip which was uploaded to YouTube on a channel called Itula TV has gathered a rough 2000 views since it was loaded early this week.

The show features Judge Judy adjudicating real-life small claim disputes within a simulated courtroom set.

