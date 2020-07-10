Top Trending - MTC executives test vocals Paheja Siririka Entertainment Khomas

A Zimbabwean proverb suggests ‘if you can walk, you can dance, and if you can talk, you can sing’. Three MTC executives are the top trending this week when a clip of them singing 'Kuliwa' by PDK surfaced in an advert promoting the company’s latest knock-out project.

MTC’s CEO Licky Erastus, Chief Human Capital and Corporate Affairs Officer Tim Ekandjo and Chief Commercial Officer Melvin Angula can be seen singing their hearts out as they gear up to challenge PDK, the composers of 'Kuliwa'.

Entertainment Now! will give this trio a stage name: MTC’s Terzetto to describe them as the best musical composition of three voices.

The executives are getting fully involved in their latest knock-out project, aimed towards addressing the inadequacies of homelessness.

“Corporates or individuals can participate in the following ways: by pledging an amount of N$50 000 to endorse the participation of any of the personalities and get excellent brand value in return. If all 30 personalities are endorsed, that is a potential N$1.5 million raised in aid of homelessness,” shared Ekandjo.

As much as the trio and other non-artistic personalities are gearing up for this noble deed, the best advice Entertainment Now! can give them is to have fun and command stage presence as they commence with their training, among other things.

With the event slated for October, there is ample time to perfect vocals and dance moves. A mistake that entertainers make is wanting to change who they are to please a crowd. That is an approach and a recipe for disaster. Be yourself; it is easier that way.

The aim is also to have fun in the process, which means you will be more fascinating, attention-grabbing, poised and cheerier.

Come to think of it, we would have loved to see this trio exchange gloves at last year’s knock-out project, which aimed at tackling gender-based violence.



