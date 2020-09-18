Tour de Windhoek postponed to next month Staff Reporter Sports Khomas

The popular Tour de Windhoek cycling race, which was initially scheduled for this month, has been postponed to next month due to the widespread Covid-19 pandemic. The organisers announced yesterday that the race will now take place on the weekend of 23-24 October.

The organisers believe that the postponement of the race will grant participants a bit of more time to enter for the various races and also more time to tighten up their preparations for the upcoming mega race.

“As we are facing the challenging times of Covid-19 restrictions in Namibia, the Pupkewitz Group of Companies remains committed to host the Tour de Windhoek for Namibians this year.

Thus, the group and organizers will continue with arrangement for this event. Also, remember the added highlight of the criterium that will be open for all cyclists, not only men’s team as in the past. With the goal to host this exhilarating cycling event for Namibians in Namibia, the Pupkewitz Group will follow the guidelines as laid down by the Namibian government to ensure the health and safety of all participants,” the organisers said.

