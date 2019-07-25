Toyota’s much-awaited Legend 50 owns the road

Toyota Hilux’s much-awaited Legend 50 has been available in local showrooms for about a month now. Boasting both technological and design updates, while staying true to its tougher-er heritage, the Legend 50, which is an update on Toyota’s very popular Legend 45, retails at about N$700 000 for the top of the range 4.0 litre 4x4 Double Cab, while the bottom of the range Single Cab retails locally for about N$500 000.

The highly-anticipated Legend 50 features an even more aggressive grille and front bumper, a bold new wheel design, a larger, integrated multimedia display, keyless entry and push-start (on certain models), black styling bar, side steps and the smooth Legend 50 badging both inside and out.

With over a million units sold to date over the past 50 years, Toyota’s Hilux is the bakkie that has helped build southern Africa from Mondays to Fridays. And over weekends and holidays, it’s delivered 50 years of unforgettable family memories; 50 years of exploring and 50 years of throw-a-dart-at-a-map adventures. Powerful and efficient engines, with the choice of 6-speed manual or automatic transmissions, combined with a rigid, robust ladder frame chassis, ensure the on-going legendary status of the Hilux.

The Legend 50 comes in a total of 13 models to choose from, in Double Cab, Xtra Cab and Single Cab derivatives.

While it’s important to know your vehicle’s power, what is more important is how to harness it. With a choice of either a four-litre petrol V6 engine offering maximum muscle or a 2.8-litre turbo diesel loaded with always-on torque, as well as the option of 4x2 or 4x4 drivetrains, the Legend 50 ensures confident off-road handling and braked towing capacity between 2 750 and 3 500kg. From mountain path to motorway the driver of the Legend 50 will own the road.

The 2.8 GD-6 turbodiesel engine produces peak torque of 420 Nm @ 1 400-2 600 r/min when fitted with its 6-speed manual transmission – ideal for overtaking or towing. Things are even better with the 6-speed automatic transmission, where the 2.8 GD-6 engine offers 450 Nm @ 1 600-2 400 r/min. Maximum power is rated at 130 kW @ 3 400 r/min for both transmissions. In Double Cab versions the engine returns an impressive average fuel consumption cycle of 7.6 ℓ/100 km with a corresponding CO2 emissions figure of 200 g/km (manual transmission models) and 8.5 ℓ/100 km and 224 g/km (automatic transmission models).

The die-hard 4.0 V6 petrol engine develops a prodigious 175 kW @ 5 200 r/min and torque of 376 Nm @ 3 800 r/min. Average fuel consumption and emissions are measured at 11.8 ℓ/100 km and 280g CO2/km.

Developed to optimise the engine’s abundance of torque, the slick-shifting 6-speed manual transmission puts the power at the driver’s fingertips, no matter the road surface or the speed. Fitted as standard on all manual transmission-equipped Legend 50s, iMT matches the engine speed to the transmission speed, resulting in gear changes with minimal disruption. Changing up, the engine speed is matched to the next gear – no jerks, no jumpiness. During downshifts, the same happens, keeping the revs smooth and the shifting seamless.

All Legend 50 models are installed with advanced security technology that includes remote central locking, automatically locking doors upon pull-away at a certain speed, and an anti-theft system that is activated once the vehicle is locked. There is also an intrusion sensor, an independently-powered alarm and an immobiliser.

– Toyota SA

