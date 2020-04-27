Traffic cop bribed with sheep carcass 

WALVIS BAY – Namibian police traffic officer Moses Naseb (54) was released on N$5 000 bail last Thursday after he was initially arrested on Wednesday last week for alleged bribery involving a sheep carcass at a Swakopmund roadblock.

Naseb was arrested by Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) agents after he allegedly solicited a bribe in the form of a sheep carcass from a truck driver.

The truck driver allegedly contravened the Traffic and Transportation Act, after he was caught displaying a forged license disc and permit for transportation on the truck. The truck belongs to a butchery in Swakopmund. Naseb, instead of charging the truck driver, allegedly agreed to accept the sheep carcass as a bribe.

He appeared in the Swakopmund Magistrate Court on Wednesday and had his case postponed until 29 May for further investigations.

2020-04-27 09:56:49 | 17 hours ago