Training for MPs on UN’s land governance starts

WINDHOEK – Members of parliament (MPs) and staff from relevant ministries engaged in the governance of land tenure yesterday commenced with a three-day workshop aimed at promoting responsible governance of tenure of land, fisheries and forests.

The workshop that aims at achieving food security for all and support for the progressive realisation of the right to adequate food in the context of national food security, is being held in the parliament chamber.

The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) is conducting a training session on the Voluntary Guidelines on the Responsible Governance of Tenure of Land, Fisheries and Forests in the Context of National Food Security (VGGT).

The VGGT promotes responsible governance of tenure of land, fisheries and forests, with respect to all forms of tenure: public, private, communal, indigenous, customary and informal.

“Good land tenure governance is a critical element for the attainment of food security for all and to support the progressive realisation of the right to adequate food in the context of national food security, an ever increasingly critical issue for the Namibian nation,” FAO Namibia said in a statement.

According to the statement, the governance of tenure is a crucial element in determining if and how people, communities and others are able to acquire rights and associated duties to use and control land, fisheries and forests.

2019-06-12 09:42:15 15 hours ago