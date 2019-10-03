TransNamib moves drought relief commodities by rail

WINDHOEK – TransNamib is moving about 1 000 tons of drought relief cargo from the port of Walvis Bay to inland destinations within the country.

This forms part of the state-owned enterprise’s continuous efforts to build capacity, increase its market share and effect its road-to-rail strategy in the short to medium-term.

The company sees it as an achievement in rebuilding its customer base for the rail sector.

The drought relief cargo is being transported from Walvis Bay port to the various stations and regions over a period of time. This means that as part of its custom-made product to customers, TransNamib packs and delivers this cargo within its own containers which are then dispatched at stations and returned from customer premises within the shortest possible time.

TransNamib says it is well-positioned to handle and transport bulk commodities as it provides rail service on a network of more than 2 400 kilometres in the country in order to serve the nation and beyond.

Fundamentally, this drought relief programme forms part of government’s efforts to support the current drought challenges faced, as spearheaded by the Office of the Prime Minister.

