Trentyre Namibia offers helping hand to WAP

School Corner’s Paheja Siririka visited Windhoek Afrikaanse Privaatskool (WAP) to witness the handover of tyres for the school busses by Trentyre Namibia. The handing over included a six-tyre set of Goodyear endurance Kmax-S for the large bus and another six-tyre set of Goodyear efficient cargo for the school’s smaller sprinter bus.

After the handover, the students who made it to the quarter and semifinals in the national super league were treated to meals by the management of the school.

The sports codes the learners took part in include rugby, netball and hockey. The super league is a tournament organised for all schools in the country.

Johan Simon from the school’s sports desk said the rugby under-11 came second, under-13, third, and under-14 hockey boys came first over the weekend. He said sports is extremely important in schools.

“We are trying to maintain a balance between sports as far as being physically fit is concerned, which is a team-building exercise on its own and a morale enabler, as well as academics at the same time,” Simon said.



