Trentyre Namibia sponsors tyres worth N$60 000

Paheja Siririka

WINDHOEK - One of Namibia’s largest tyre service providers, Trentyre, which constantly strives to be at the forefront of providing the best service, support and expert knowledge to all customers, has partnered with Goodyear SSA and has, through its safety campaign, assisted the Windhoek Afrikaans Privaatskool with the supply of tyres worth N$60 000.

The hand over included a six-tyre set of Goodyear endurance Kmax-S for the school’s large bus and another six-tyre set of Goodyear’s Efficient Cargo range for the school’s smaller Sprinter bus.

Customer safety is a priority and has been the driving force behind the safety campaign the company has embarked on. Public Relations and Client Satisfaction Officer of Nictus Holdings Limited, Henok Sivambi, said the handover has allowed the school to receive tyres for their busses which are constantly on the go transporting students to innumerable academics, cultural and sporting events.

Henrico du Plessis, CEO of Trentyre Namibia, emphasised that it is critical for all vehicles to have the correct tyres for their application and not to compromise on the safety of the vehicle and its occupants. “These busses currently transport students all over the country and there is no way we can put a price on that,” he said. Du Plessis added that this is Trentyres’ way of contributing to the well-being and safety of the Namibian child.

Du Plessis said Goodyear tyres are the best on the market. “Safe travelling is guaranteed for the school’s activities throughout the country and beyond the borders for years to come,” he said.

This is not the first school to benefit from the Trentyre Namibia’s initiative as Windhoek High School recently received tyres from their partner, Goodyear

2019-08-01 07:23:30 9 hours ago