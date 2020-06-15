Tributes pour in for departed Nkandi-Shiimi

Obrein Simasiku and Selma Ikela

Tributes and expressions of shock poured in as soon as the news of the passing of well-known Dr Helena Nkandi-Shiimi broke yesterday morning. Nkandi-Shiimi, who served as medical superintendent at Omuthiya state hospital, died on Saturday evening in a Windhoek hospital.

She was 57. Leading the tributes, health minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula said the late Nkandi-Shiimi was a very dedicated person.

“She was very dedicated to her work. Her passing on is a big blow and big loss to the ministry of health. We wish the children and family strength to cope during this sad time.

Her death has send shockwaves throughout the medical fraternity in Namibia,” said Shangula, who worked with Nkandi-Shiimi at the Oshakati state hospital after independence.

Nkandi-Shiimi later worked as the head of the Tsumeb hospital, before a stint as superintended of the Katutura and Windhoek Central hospitals.

At the time of her death, Nkandi-Shiimi also served as deputy chairperson of the International University of Management (IUM) Governing Council.

IUM founder David Namwandi also said Nkandi-Shiimi did her work with dedication, commitment and double stamina. He added Nkandi-Shiimi would be remembered for her patriotism and love for Namibia. “We lost an asset not just IUM but the whole nation. She does things with passion. She is a person you can trust. If you give her a responsibility, she will carry it out entirely, she won’t let you down,” remarked Namwandi.

Swapo coordinator in Oshikoto Armas Amukwiyu also paid glowing tribute to Nkandi-Shiimi, describing her as a good advisor when it came to the affairs of the ruling party. A former mayor of Tsumeb, Nkandi-Shiimi was also an active Swapo Party Women Council member.

“As a party and the entire regional leadership, we are reeling in deep shock, the unprecedented news of her passing came when none least expected it. We have lost a mentor and an elder that guided the regional party with operations and offered advice and solutions whenever there was a crisis,” said Amukwiyu.

He added the late Nkandi-Shiimi played a pivotal role when it came to advising and implementing health matters within the party, an area in which she specialised. According to the family member, Wilbard Uusiku, her death has left a huge void.

“On Wednesday, we will hold the first memorial service in Windhoek at Inner City Lutheran Church, while the second will be held in Omuthiya on Friday, then she will be laid to rest on Saturday,” said Uusiku. Nkandi-Shiimi is survived by two children. – osimasiku@nepc.com.na

