Trigger-happy cop denied bail 

RUNDU - A 31-year-old police officer who was arrested for attempted murder in the wee hours of Friday morning at Kairaira village in Kavango West was denied bail.

The anouncement was made in the Rundu Magistrate’s Court when he made a first court appearance yesterday. One of the victims is another police officer while the other shooting victim was a civilian. Munango Elifas Kandjimi, who indicated that he will get his own private lawyer appeared on two counts of attempted murder.

He was denied bail on the seriousness of the case and that his victims are still in critical conditions at the hospital. He allegedly shot and injured two victims during a squabble that led him to run and grab a gun at Nakazaza Combined School where he and the other officer that he shot were stationed with the ECN voters registration team and he ran to where he has argued with the other victim just near the school and wounded the two.

The officer was reportedly under the influence of alcohol and it was on his birthday.

His case was remanded to 26 September for further police investigations, for him to acquire a legal representation. He appeared before Magistrate Barry Mufana while public prosecutor Helvy Gorases represented the State in the matter.

2019-07-23 09:11:14 1 days ago