Trustco becomes first Namibian company to trade on OTC Markets Group

WINDHOEK - OTC Markets Group Inc., operator of financial markets for 10 000 United States and global securities, this week confirmed that Trustco Group Holdings became the first Namibian company to qualify to have its American Depository Receipts (ADRs) trade on the OTCQX Best Market. Trustco Group Holdings, a majority family-owned and operated business with segments in financial services and resources, began trading yesterday on OTCQX under the symbol “TSCHY,” where each ADR represents 100 ordinary shares.

“We are pleased to welcome Trustco Group Holdings to the OTCQX Best Market,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. “Trustco joins fellow South African Stock Exchange listed company, Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd, on OTCQX. Trading on OTCQX provides an efficient US market experience that reflects the prestige of the Johannesburg market and allows Trustco to efficiently execute the company’s US strategy.”

“For the past quarter of a century, Trustco earned and solidified its reputation for sustainable long-term wealth creation for all its shareholders. The group is recognised for looking beyond Namibia’s borders for growth and development opportunities for its unique brand, characterised by innovation and diversification. The company is delighted to begin trading on the OTCQX Best Market joining over 400 established, investor-focused US and international companies. Trading on OTCQX is an exciting leap towards achieving Trustco’s US strategy.

It will help increase future share value for all Trustco stakeholders through an efficient US market experience,” said Trustco Group Holdings MD Quinton van Rooyen.

Trustco is well known in Namibia as a cross-traded majority family-owned and operated business, with a culture and sustained track record.

Trustco operates from two main business segments, namely financial services and resources.

OTC Markets Group Inc. operates the OTCQX Best Market, the OTCQB Venture Market and the Pink Open Market. Through its OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN, the company connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. OTC Markets Group Inc enables investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

2019-09-27 09:52:21 9 hours ago