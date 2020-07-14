Tsaseb family to be escorted to mother’s funeral Eveline de Klerk National Khomas

SWAKOPMUND - The Tsaseb family from Swakopmund will be allowed to attend their mother’s funeral this weekend in Otjiwarongo but they will be tested for Covid-19 and be placed in isolation if they test positive after the funeral.

The family, led by Daniel Tsaseb, in an emotional protest last Friday, asked for intervention from the Erongo leadership after they failed to obtain approval and permits to travel to Otjiwarongo for the burial.

Erongo governor Neville Andre on Sunday said that the regional leadership along with the security cluster and the regional health director agreed to allow at least five family members to attend the funeral, under strict regulations as stipulated by the health authorities.

Travelling in and out of Walvis Bay, Swakopmund and Arandis is strictly prohibited for non-essential workers.

According to the guidelines, people who wish to travel in and out of the three towns are required to go under a 14-day quarantine at their own cost before they can travel to other towns.

“We need justice to dignify our loved ones and this is not only for my family and I, but for other community members who are in the epicentre of the three towns of Walvis Bay, Swakopmund and Arandis who are not able to bury their loved ones during these times because of the travel ban imposed due to the increasing number of corona cases in Walvis Bay,” an emotional Tsaseb said. He added they would also not be able to quarantine for 14 days and still be in time to attend the burial.

“This would mean we would not be able to pay our last respect to our mother,” Tsaseb said.

Andre expressed his condolences to the family and also explained that the Covid-19 situation in the region was making things difficult as there are procedures that still need to be followed.

Andre further explained that the family through assistance of the health ministry will be tested for Covid-19 as it is a requirement that everyone leaving the region should present such results.

He added the family will also be escorted to Otjiwarongo by the security cluster to attend the funeral while they wait for their results.

“We will place the family in isolation facilities if they test positive when returning to Swakopmund,” he said.

