  • May 21st, 2020



Advanced search
Search ePapers Search Classifieds
Home \ National \ Tsumeb stock theft suspects denied bail

Tsumeb stock theft suspects denied bail

Obrien Simasiku   National   Khomas
799
0

Share on social media

Four suspects arrested over the weekend on charges of alleged stock theft were on Monday denied bail in the Tsumeb Magistrate’s Court and remanded in custody.

Their matter was postponed to 7 July for further police investigation, while their kingpin Paulus Nghishidimbwa (39) who appeared on multiple stock theft charges, will be back in the dock earlier on 2 June. 
The other three suspects are identified as Pahukeni Faustinus (40) Shilyomwinyo Joshua (40) and Tanyeni Lamek (31). They were all arrested on Saturday following a sting operation.

According to the police, the group has been terrorising surrounding farmers in Tsumeb by stealing and slaughtering their livestock, which is then destined for the black market.
At the time, Chief Inspector Sisco Kotze of Tsumeb said through intelligence, it was established the accused distribute meat to community members in informal settlements who place orders. 


Obrien Simasiku
2020-05-20 09:55:01 | 1 days ago
Home \ National \ Tsumeb stock theft suspects denied bail - New Era Live

Be the first to post a comment...

You might also like...

Popular this Week

WINDHOEK WEATHER

Regions

The Economy

From the Newsroom

A New Namibia

Nation's Agenda

News in Oshiwambo

Classifieds