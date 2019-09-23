TUN gives PG three-month ultimatum over GIPF

WINDHOEK – The Teachers Union of Namibia (TUN) has given Prosecutor-General Martha Imalwa three months to start with the prosecution process in the N$600 million Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) debacle.

TUN secretary general Mahongora Kavihuha said failure to do that, the union will commence with private prosecution. Kavihuha said they would apply for a certificate for private prosecution. The unionist was addressing the media on the development around the GIPF millions that Imalwa recently said are ‘gone’.

Imalwa said her office has not been furnished with enough evidence warranting prosecution.

Kavihuha said it was a joke that Attorney General Albert Kawana sprung to the defence of Imalwa in Parliament last week.

He said the issues of lawyers and how to go through the private prosecution process were sorted out.

It was recently reported that Imalwa declined to prosecute on 18 out of 20 dockets related to the N$600 million disbursed through GIPF’s now defunct Development Capital Portfolio (DCP) in the later 90s and early 2000s.

One DCP beneficiary is expected to appear in court in early October, the only person the prosecutor-general felt there was enough evidence warranting prosecution.

GIPF insists that it made massive profits from DCP.

Imalwa said the documentary evidence in other cases could not be retrieved and those who gave out the loans have no independent recollection of what transpired in the absence of documents and that some key people are deceased.

Kavihuha said a fortnight ago they issued a statement dismissing the decision by Imalwa not to prosecute and in the same breath undertook to start the process of instituting criminal proceedings through a private institution.

“With the greatest of respect, it is our considered view that the PG has brought great shame to the office with this behaviour,” said Kavihuha.

“Her actions effectively proved that the decision not to prosecute in the first place was not because there was no evidence as alleged but for other consideration. Surely, if the GIPF had provided all the necessary information to her office already, what evidence did her office not have and where did that evidence all of a sudden come from now,” asked Kavihuha.

He added that the Namibian people are not to be fooled because they doubt the seriousness of Imalwa and this could just be a ploy to remove the issue from the public domain in the forlorn hope that it would die a natural death.





