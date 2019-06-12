Two survive bizarre accident 

WALVIS BAY - Two drivers survived a bizarre accident yesterday morning when two trucks – one a lighter Kia pick-up - vehicle collided on the bridge between Usakos and Karibib.

This resulted in the pick-up crashing into the concrete railings of the bridge and falling off the bridge and landing onto an oncoming TransNamib train.

According to Nampol, the driver of the white Kia truck, Gideon Iileka, who was travelling from Karibib to Usako, experienced difficulties with the truck, resulting in it swerving on the road.

Iileka’s truck then rammed into an Iveco truck that was travelling from Usakos to Karibib.

This resulted in the Iveco driver, Petta Beukes, losing control of his truck, causing it to veer off the road.

Both drivers escaped the accident with minor injuries.

In another accident, one person died and three others were seriously injured after the driver lost control outside Uis on Monday evening. The deceased has been identified as Rican Dreyer.

