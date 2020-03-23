Two test negative for coronavirus in Oshikoto Staff Reporter National Khomas

OMUTHIYA - Oshikoto health director Dr Joshua Nghipangelwa said a man and woman tested negative for coronavirus following suspected cases in the region.

According to Nghipangelwa, the first incident was registered last week at Onandjokwe state hospital while the second case was in Tsumeb. In the case of Onandjokwe, Nghipangelwa said the suspected patient was earlier treated at a private hospital and showed signs of the virus, before he was quarantined at home.

“Tests had to be conducted but it came out negative. This patient was initially treated at a private hospital prior to visiting the state hospital. Meanwhile, in Tsumeb it was a man who works for Punyu Crusher. He showed some signs but tests came out negative,” he stated. He thus urged the public to remain calm and not panic over the situation.

Namibia so far only has three confirmed cases involving foreign nationals. The first two cases involved a Romanian couple who had arrived in the country in early March, while a third, case was confirmed last week

of a German national who had arrived from Amsterdam to Namibia via Zimbabwe.

President Hage Geingob last week declared Covid-19 as national emergency, while treasury announced a budget of N$124 million to help fight the virus. Nghipangelwa indicated that the directorate is on high

alert, adding that his team is well prepared in containing and sensitising the public on the preventative measures. He also said the regional management will hold meetings to discuss and pave a roadmap on how to best inform the public and what measures can be put in place. “The meetings are aimed at having a consolidated plan to include all prevented aspects based on the areas and needs. We already have an

awareness campaign plan which is more on water, sanitation and hygiene,” added Nghipangelwa.

2020-03-23