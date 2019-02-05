Two women raped, 12-year-old defiled

WINDHOEK - two men raped a 34-year-old woman on her way home from a house where she was drinking Tombo in Mariental on Saturday evening. The incident happened at Aimablaagte location at about 22h50.

In a crime report issued by Nampol spokesperson, Deputy Commissioner Edwin Kanguatjivi, the woman reported that she was drinking Tombo at a certain house and while on her way home two men followed her. Kanguatjivi stated the suspects overpowered, undressed and raped her one after the other. “The woman reported the known suspects but they have not yet been arrested and police investigations continue,” stated the Deputy Commissioner.

In a similar incident, a woman was raped and had her shack burned to ashes by a certain “Kalola” at Oshikango location, in Oshakati West over the weekend. The incident happened on Friday at around 03h30. Kanguatjivi said the suspect from Omahene has not yet been arrested as he fled after the incident. Police investigation continues in the matter.

Police at Okatope opened a rape case, after a 12-year-old girl was raped by a domestic worker in the same house. The suspect is 19-year old. The incident happened on Saturday at about 18h00 at Engoyi village, Onyaanya area. “He is a domestic worker in the same house and not blood related to the victim. He is arrested and will appear in court on Monday,” stated Kanguatjivi.

