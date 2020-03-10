Ueitele pledges support to vocational education Staff Reporter National Khomas

×

Hileni Mwandingi

GOBABIS – As the governor of a region having the highest unemployment level and widespread poverty, and also one that has the largest number of marginalised communities, the Omaheke Governor Festus Ueitele has pledged to support the advancement of vocational education.

He made these remarks while welcoming the Minister of Higher Education, Training and Innovation Itah Kandjii-Murangi and other dignitaries to the ground breaking ceremony for the expansion of the Gobabis VTC.

Ueitele who likened craftsmanship to the oxygen that fuels society, vowed to do whatever it takes to ensure that the region reaps the much needed rewards from vocational training.

“This is why the importance of craftsmanship and vocational education to Omaheke region can never be over emphasised. The expansion of the Gobabis Vocational Training Centre could not have come at a better time. We sincerely need it as a region for it is similar to the oxygen we need to fuel the development of our region. The expansion of the centre will thus translate into the centre being in a position to incubate more unemployed youths into budding micro and small entrepreneurs,” he stressed.

Ueitele further encouraged vocational trainees to be proud of the trades they have chosen, saying they represent not only Omaheke region but manifest the aspiration of a self-sustaining Namibia.

Kandjii-Murangi emphasised the importance of technical and vocational education and training, saying it creates employment and she reassured of government’s commitment to a robust, industry driven domestic job creation agenda.

The minister further said if the education system is to maximise the potential of all learners, then all stakeholders should play their part in giving due recognition to the importance and value of TVET and also promote its image and public recognition.

She added that it is disappointing to note that some Namibians still have a perception that TVET career options are for academically weak learners, which is false as there is a bevy of respectable, well-compensated, upwardly mobile careers that do not require a traditional four-year education.

“It is time for this perception to change. It is time to spread the word that TVET, perhaps now more than ever, is possibly the most reliable pathway to an interesting and rewarding career. That, contrary to popular belief, technical and vocational qualifications can open the doors to a rewarding life, whether through fixed employment in sought-after fields, or through self employment, where you can apply the knowledge and skills acquired towards a sustainable income and by creating employment for others.”

Kandjii-Murangi also added that the ministry has realised that the waiting time to get into the industries is much shorter for those who graduates from TVET compared to the graduates from universities, which means TVET graduates acquires financial independence early and become supporters of their families and communities quite early in life.

Germany’s Charge d’Affairs Ellen Golz said they are delighted to support the high education ministry as part of their programme promotion of ProVET funded in conjunction with EU implemented by GIZ, with ProVET contributing N$20 million towards construction and additional equipment support worth N$3.5 million.

This project of constructing two workshops for training in automotive, construction and leather is expected to be completed by the end of this year, and upon completion, the institution will be able to host a total number of 500 trainees.

*Hileni Mwandingi is an information officer in the ministry of information stationed in Gobabis in the Omaheke region.



2020-03-10 09:05:45 | 8 hours ago