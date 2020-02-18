UN avails N$10m to farmers

The United Nations (UN) Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF), through the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) representative and in response to government appeal last week unveiled N$10 million funding for a drought mitigation project.

The project, launched Tuesday at Okahandja in the Otjozondjupa region, is aimed at assisting 3 250 smallholders’ farmers in Ohangwena, Omusati, Kunene, Hardap, Omaheke, Erongo and the //Kharas regions.

Launching the project, UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) representative in Namibia Farayi Zimudzi said through the project, farmers will be assisted with supplementary feeding by setting up hydroponic fodder production systems and veterinary supplies targeting the remaining core breeding herds for the targeted households.

Zimudzi urged the project coordinators to agree on concrete time-bound actions to ensure this project is successful in reaching the neediest livestock farmers in the target regions.

“The challenge is significant, given the scope of work and availability of time,” noted Zimudzi.

She said the funding follows other similar support provided for farmers in 2019, valued at N$9m to provide hay, multi-nutrient blocks and the rehabilitation of boreholes and traditional wells in the Kunene, Omusati, Erongo and Omaheke regions.

The project is implemented in partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Forestry (MAWF) and farmers’ unions; it will be delivered over a six-month period.

The CERF project will assist livestock-based livelihoods of drought-affected agro-pastoral communities through the provision of supplementary feeding by setting up hydroponic fodder production systems and veterinary supplies targeting the remaining core breeding herds/flocks for the targeted households.

The targeted farmers will be identified by the regional councils with the support of MAWF extension services and Namibia National Farmers’ Union (NNFU).

The key objective will be to provide a life-saving intervention for livestock dependent small holder farmers to maintain their core breeding herds (approximately 16 250 large stock equivalents to be targeted). The project will make a deliberate effort to reach women-headed households and people living with disabilities.

– ktjitemisa@nepc.com.na

2020-02-18 08:35:02 | 2 hours ago