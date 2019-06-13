UN avails N$15m in support of drought

WINDHOEK - United Nations (UN) resident coordinator in Namibia Rachel Odede yesterday announced a contribution of N$15 million (USD1 million) to help more than 700 000 people estimated to be food insecure due to drought in the country.

Odede made this declaration during a breakfast meeting with the diplomatic community and international organisations at the United Nations House in Windhoek.

The meeting was aimed at updating diplomats on the implementation of the General Assembly Resolution 72/279 on the repositioning of the UN Development System (UN Reform) and Update on Drought Emergency Response.

She said the UN also has ongoing activities dedicated to the drought and has reprogrammed some of its resources, including agencies’ technical assistance to support the government in immediate interventions to cope with the situation.

Speaking at the same occasion, Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Christine //Hoebes, on behalf of the government and people of Namibia, thanked the UN for the contribution.

“This is such a welcome boost to our coffers and warms the hearts of Namibians, especially those who are direly affected by drought and the resultant food scarcity,” she said.

Furthermore //Hoebes, reaffirming the clarion call of the United Nations Secretary General, António Guterres, said that Namibia as member state of the UN needs to enhance efforts to achieve the country’s nationally determined contributions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2020, by 45 percent over the next decade and net zero emissions by 2050.

At this juncture, she said: “I would like to underline that Namibia supports the reform of the United Nations Development System as proposed by the secretary general. Namibia believes that reform should incorporate aspects of increased accountability, transparency and enhanced focus on nationally driven economic and development objectives,” she said.

She reiterated Namibia’s commitment to investing in the achievement of the Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development and Sustainable Development Goals.

“Namibia is making headway in its pursuit of the sustainable development goals, all of which are integrated into our national development plans, including the Harambee Prosperity Plan, and we have made considerable progress in many other areas over the past decade,” she said.

She also thanked all the UN representatives in Namibia, representatives of the diplomatic corps, deputy ministers and officials from various Namibian line ministries for their cooperation that led to Namibia’s progress.

“I have no doubt that this meeting will further improve our cooperation and partnerships to achieve the outcomes of the NDP5, Harambee Prosperity Plan, Vision 2030, AU Agenda 2063 and Agenda 2030,” she concluded.

