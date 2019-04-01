Unam Bokkies outsmart Nust Babes … as the battle of students produces 5-goal thriller

WINDHOEK – Unam Bokkies football team bounced back from their defeat a fortnight ago against powerhouse Tura Magic to winning ways when the Clever Girls saw off fellow students Nust Babes FC by 3 goals to 2 in a nail-biting clash of the titans at the NFA Technical Centre on Saturday.

Nust Babes’ inspirational skipper Loraine Jossop opened the score sheet 17 minutes into the match, demonstrating great authority for most of the first half.

As the match progressed, lady luck smiled on them once again when the away team conceded an unfortunate own goal by Maria Kandenge to compound matters. Arguably Unam Bokkies’ player of the match, Meltret Ujamba, reduced the deficit before the halftime mark.

Poised to make a comeback, Ujamba was once again in the thick of things as she was instrumental with an assist for Sanna Links’s leveler (2-2).

The troublesome Ujamba pounced on a cross from the wing drawing out Nust’s goalkeeper, who brought her down inside the penalty box. The Clever Girl’s midfielder dusted herself off and calmly dispatched the resultant spot kick past the stranded goalkeeper to restore her team’s slender lead (3-2).

Delighted head coach Thuba Sibanda was over the moon in manufacturing her maiden win in charge of Unam Bokkies. The victory propelled the team to 7th spot on the log standings.

’’We desperately needed this win as we now sit in position number seven on the log table, so this is part of climbing back into the top five’”, Sibanda said.

Elsewhere in Swakopmund, Namibia Daughters won their match against VPower Angels 3-2 at the Vineta Sports Complex while Omaheka Queens played out a 1-all draw against Right Way at the Legare Stadium in Gobabis.

Last weekend saw a total of three matches played in round 12 of the popular Skorpion Zinc’s Women Football Super League.

