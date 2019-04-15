Unam Choir to release an album

Paheja Siririka

WINDHOEK - With four albums under their belt, the University of Namibia (Unam) Choir will be launching a 5th album tomorrow at the main campus hall.

According to Ropasandzo Dambire, an altar singer from the choir, singing brings people together and the choir is all about that. “Unam Choir seeks to unite people from the different Namibian cultures,” she said. “Our recent album is in celebration of 20 years of excellence and 2019 marks the 22nd year of the choir. The album, written by the choir director Bonnie Pereko, Cedric Howaseb, Engelhardt #Unaeb, Hans #Eixab and others, is titled Dinaledi Ya Wela, a Setswana phrase meaning ‘the rising of the stars’. The choir mostly sings hymns, traditional songs, popular choruses and western songs.”

The reason behind the name of the album is the mere fact that the choir has been in existence for 22 years. “Each year we recruit new members and we always produce the same beautiful and melodious music, so we are the stars and we continue to rise above our expectations,” said Dambire.

Albums can be bought at the launch or from the choir office at Unam main campus. According to Dambire, proceeds from the sales usually go towards the choir’s expenses and the community. “In the past we have partnered with Hope Village and the school for the hearing-impaired, mute and visually-impaired as well as old-age homes.”



