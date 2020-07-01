Unavailability of docket halts murder case

The case of a man accused of killing and burning his live-in girlfriend last year in Windhoek could not proceed as his docket was not at court yesterday.

When Simon Sheefeni (36) appeared before Magistrate Johannes Shuuveni, he was informed the State could not tell how far are the police investigations as the docket was not at court for the set proceedings to go ahead.

The accused who appeared without any legal representation was advised to apply for legal aid.

He faces murder read with the provisions of domestic violence, arson and defeating the course of justice.

All charges emanate from the gruesome death of Katrina Kasita, (38) who died on 21 September 2019 at Namibia Nalitungwe informal settlement, Windhoek.

The deceased, a mother of six, was allegedly assaulted and killed before her body was set alight by boyfriend Sheefeni who fled from the grisly scene.

It is suspected Sheefeni covered Kasita body with blankets, poured paraffin on it and set it alight in her shack. New Era also learnt that the suspect had attempted to burn Kasita before the killing. It is alleged the couple was in a tumultuous relationship, which was marred with violence.

During the commission of the alleged crimes, Sheefeni sustained injuries from the fire. The police at the time confirmed Sheefeni sustained burnt wounds on his face and other parts of his body and was hospitalised under police guard.

The suspect was arrested on 23 September 2019 in Northern Industrial Area after hiding and sleeping under a bridge near NamPower, according to the police. Police said after suffering from fatigue from where he was hiding, he approached people at a nearby service station and asked them to pray for him.

The people allegedly alerted the police after they saw he had fire wounds and a suspect was being sought by the police following the alleged incident.

Sheefeni is expected to return to court on Friday after the court postponed the matter for the docket to be traced and for the murder trial to resume.

