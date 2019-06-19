Undercover cops nab pangolin sellers

WINDHOEK - Two men both aged 25 were arrested in Okahandja after attempts to sell a pangolin skin to police officers. The pangolin skin valued at N$50 000 was recovered following their arrest.

According to the police, the incident happened at Spesbona Supermarket in Martin Neib Avenue. Police also recorded two separated suicides over the weekend. One incident involves a pensioner, 73, who was found covered with a blanket after he was allegedly removed from a roof where he was found hanging with a rope around his neck. The incident happened on Friday around 11h00 at Okakwiyu village in Onayena. The deceased is identified as Kiimba Ntinda.

Police at Noordoewer opened a case of suicide after a 26-year-old man hanged himself with a wire. The incident happened at Omega Farm on Saturday midday.

The deceased is identified as Ruben Shiimi.

“It is unknown as to why the deceased decided to end his life as no suicide note was found. No foul play suspected and the next of kin were informed,” reads the crime report. Police investigation in the matter continues.

In addition, a man died after a Toyota Quantum belonging to NEC electrical company left the road and overturned, injuring all passengers seriously. They were rushed to Maltahöhe Health Centre for treatment, but passenger Isack Shigwenda, succumbed to his injuries while under treatment.

The accident happened on Saturday at about 17h28 along the gravel road between Duwisib Castel and Maltahöhe.

