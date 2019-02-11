UNFPA donates hygiene kits for hepatitis E fight

WINDHOEK - The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) donated 1 600 hygiene kits worth over N$500 000 to the Ministry of Health and Social Services, as part of efforts to combat the persisting hepatitis E outbreak.

The kits are for pregnant and lactating women, as well as for teenage girls living in the outbreak hotspots – which are informal settlements of Windhoek namely Havana and Goreangab.

The hygiene kits are aimed at promoting sanitation and hygiene practices for the prevention of hepatitis E, while maintaining and restoring the dignity of women and girls, the UNFPA Country Representative, Dennia Gayle, said during the handover, which took place at a stakeholders’ consultative meeting on hepatitis E last Thursday.

The content includes a 20-litre tap water bucket with basic essentials such as washing and bath soaps, underwear, toothpaste and brush, sanitary pad, baby blanket, cap, socks and re-usable diapers.

“UNFPA worked with your team to ensure that the kits are distributed directly to the beneficiaries,” Gayle told the Minister of Health and Social Services, Kalumbi Shangula.

Gayle assured the Ministry of Health and Social Services of UNFPA’s recommitment to supporting the ministry. “Since 2018, UNFPA made a commitment to support your ministry for the national response on hepatitis E virus outbreak and UNFPA provided support to a total amount of N$726 075 to your ministry. The support contributed to interventions on capacity development, coordination, community education and mobilisation, knowledge management,” said Gayle.

