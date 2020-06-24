  • June 29th, 2020



Advanced search
Search ePapers Search Classifieds
Home \ Front Page News \ Unions fear massive job losses… as court declares Govt proclamation unconstitutional

Unions fear massive job losses… as court declares Govt proclamation unconstitutional

Maria Amakali   Front Page News   Khomas
2,128
0

Share on social media


Unionists believe there would be significant job losses in the next weeks across all sectors of the economy after the Windhoek High Court yesterday declared a government proclamation, which sought to forbid retrenchments and salary cuts of employers during the state of emergency, as unconstitutional and invalid.

Metal and Allied Namibian Workers Union (Manwu) secretary general Justina Jonas said she foresees a wave of mass retrenchments over the coming weeks. She said the judgement has opened the door for employers to take advantage of the situation. 
“Employers must be ready to avail their financial records to clearly state they have been really affected by the pandemic. Because we have already seen some employers taking advantage of the situation when they were not really affected,” said Jonas. 
She further indicated that employers who want to retrench should adhere to the Labour Act concerning compensation. 
Kavihuha Mahongora from Trade Union Congress of Namibia (Tucna) said the judgement is a huge blow and slap in the face of employees and is in favour of business. 

“This judgement has highlighted how incompetent the attorney general and minister of justice are and they should be dismissed. How can they advise the President and formulate regulations that do not conform with the constitution?” noted Mahongora. 
Labour expert Herbert Jauch said the judgement only brought to the fore what is already known in the industry – that employees are not protected. “This ruling has only opened the door wider and clearly encourages employers to retrench their employees much more easily than ever before. This is really a regrettable judgement,” said Jauch. 

In May the Namibia Employers’ Federation, Namibia Employers Association and five others instituted legal action against the head of state, attorney general, minister of labour, minister of health and eight others. The group claimed that President Hage Geingob exceeded his powers when he set aside the Labour Act provisions and issued proclamations that it would be an offence if any employer dismissed their employees, reduced their salaries, forced them to take unpaid leave or refused to reinstate them under certain conditions because their businesses were affected by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. If found guilty of such offence the employer is liable to pay a fine not exceeding N$10 000 or imprisonment not exceeding two years. 

The group claimed that Regulation 19 of Proclamation 16 and Regulation 12 of Proclamation 18 were unconstitutional as they impugned the already existing Labour Act. 
They further claimed that the head of state acted irrationally and unreasonably as his actions weakened and eroded the processes of the Labour Act. President Geingob made the proclamations on 28 April and 4 May. 
In their affidavits, the group argued that employers were likely to face legal action from employees who would be demanding their jobs back as a result of the proclamations by the State. 

Furthermore, the group claimed that their businesses might face insolvency if they are forced to take back and not retrench employees, force employees on unpaid leave or cut their salaries. 
“The fact of the matter is that an employee is much worse off if his or her employer is liquidated or sequestrated – that he would have had his job saved through the implementation of sections 12(6) or 23(5),” argued the group. 
The group further argued that not only do employers want to save and restore their businesses but also want to maintain a relationship with the employees.
Judges Shafimana Ueitele, Thomas Masuku and Hannelie Prinsloo presided over the matter. 
– mamakali@nepc.com.na


Maria Amakali
2020-06-24 09:48:51 | 5 days ago
Home \ Front Page News \ Unions fear massive job losses… as court declares Govt proclamation unconstitutional - New Era Live

3 Comments

  1. User
    Macedo Lucy

    Never give up in life they all say no cure to HSV 2 which is a big lie I have pass through many process also i never believe there is really cure to HERPES until I meet Dr Shaibu the doctor that have been helping many people for many years, I came across this doctor online when I was searching for cure online I found out about this man, and to my greatest surprise this man have the herbal medicine which I have been looking for years I explain my problem to him through the email I found on someone who testify about him also, Dr Shaibu write me a reply and explain how the process work so after ordering for the medicine I got it within 4 days and I took it according to the way Dr Shaibu instructed, I was so happy after two week I took the medicine there was very big change in my health when I was done with the process I go for test, I found out I am negative that was the day I have the tears of joy you can also get in contact with my doctor through his email now drshaibuabacha@gmail.com or WhatsApp him +2349051727475. And He also have herbs medicine to cured the following diseases; eczema,urethra wart,chronic problems.Herpes, Cancer, Als,Hepatitis, Diabetes, HPV,Infections,ulcer  ETC

  2. User
    Martin Marisa

    What a great joy in my heart to share this to the entire public on how Dr ozalogbo cure me from herpes1&2 with his herbs, I never believe it will work because the doctors keep saying there is no cure but i was desperate and needed to get this thing out of my body. I saw a comment online testifying how Dr ozalogbo cure her from herpes and HPV and i contact Dr ozalogbo and explain my problem to him and he prepare the cure and send it to me through courier service,which i use it just the way He instructed me and thank God today am a beneficiary to these cure. I went to my doctor for checkup after 7 days of taking the herbs and i was tested Herpes1&2 negative and my doctor told me that the virus is completely gone from my system. So i will tell you all who is looking for a cure to his/her HIV/AIDS and HERPES that Dr ozalogbo took research before he could finally get the solution to it and a lot of people are benefiting from him right now. He also cure my Uncle and his wife from HPV. Dr ozalogbo heals with natural herbs. Please i urge you to contact him now through his email address: ozalogboshrine@gmail.com or WhatsApp him on +2348162562991,and he is capable of curing HIV/AIDS, HERPES, HPV, HSV1&2, COLD SORE, CANCER of all kind,DIABETES and so many other infections

  3. User
    Julia Elliot

    Hello everyone, Words cannot describe how happy I am today after being cured from the herpes disease that I have been suffering from over 4 years now. I was infected with herpes and I have been living in shame and hiding it, but it became worse that I was searching for a cure from different means so desperate until I met with a lady online who was testifying about this herbal doctor called Dr Oniha. Who said she get her herpes disease cured with the use of Dr Oniha herbal medicine. I never believed but I have to give it a try because I was desperately in need of a cure to the deadly disease that i have been living with. So i contacted him and we discussed how to get the cure and Dr Oniha told me he cured with herbal medicine which i will order for and it will be delivered to me. Which I did what he wanted and to my greatest surprise the herbal medicine was delivered to me at my address which I gave to him, with instruction on how to apply it was also given to me by Dr Oniha. Then I started to use the herbal medicine, so after four weeks of using the herbal medicine, I saw physical changes and went for a test at two separate hospitals and I was totally cured, i am here to say thanks to you again Dr Oniha for saving me from the deadly herpes disease. Anyone with such disease can also contact Dr Oniha through his EMAIL: onihaherbalhome@gmail.com. You can also WHATSAPP him on +16692213962. website: www.onihaspelltemple.com

You might also like...

Popular this Week

WINDHOEK WEATHER

Regions

The Economy

From the Newsroom

A New Namibia

Nation's Agenda

News in Oshiwambo

Classifieds