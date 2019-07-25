University of Limpopo launches local alumni chapter

WINDHOEK - Minister of Information and Communication Technology (Mict) Stanley Simataa and the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Namibia (Unam) will be among guests to grace the launch of the University of Limpopo Namibia Alumni Chapter on Saturday.

“Formerly known as the University of the North, University of Limpopo (UL) will organise its graduates who are based in Namibia into a formal Alumni Chapter while affording them (former students) an opportunity to rekindle friendships, go down memory lane and establish meaningful networking. The inaugural meeting will also elect an Alumni Executive Committee that will volunteer to drive the objectives of the chapter and contribute to the development of their Alma Mater,” UL stated in a brief media statement.

“Our alumni Chapters plays a pivotal role in matters such as mentorships, donations and support. The Chapter will also afford our former students in Namibia to network and career-building,” stated Johannes Selepe, acting university spokesperson.

Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Research, Innovation and Partnerships at UL, Professor Jesika Singh will give a state of the university address.

Details of the event:

DATE: Saturday, 27 July 2019

VENUE: Hilton Hotel in Windhoek, Namibia

TIME: 09h00

