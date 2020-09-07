Centerpiece, Ou Billem and Maranatha win big at NAMAs Staff Reporter Entertainment Khomas

×

The second weekend of the NAMAs saw two artists who were nominated for the first time walk away winners. Centerpiece who proudly hails from Rehoboth won the Best Single while Ou Billem scooped the Best Traditional award in a rather tightly contested category with the likes of Teqla and Erna Chimu. Maranatha who is no stranger to the NAMA stage had to fence off rather stiff competition from the likes of Effy and Joharetha to scoop the Best Gospel award with the song for the second time in the NAMA history with her soulful song Yahweh. Dennis Eiseb was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution to the music industry and for having mentored so many successful artists.

The NAMA weekend was once again filled with soulful and exciting performances with all artists bringing their best performing live for a TV audience only.

Tim Ekandjo congratulated all the nominees and especially Centerpiece, Ou Billem and Maranatha for winning in extremely tough categories. ‘’We would also like to announce that from next weekend, the NAMAs will only take place on Saturdays and the Friday events will be removed from the calendar and combined with the Saturday shows to give the audience more entertainment value. This now means that we will award four categories per Saturday,” said Ekandjo.

The nominees for Best House, Best Producer, Best Kwaito and Best Reggae will battle it out next weekend.

2020-09-07 10:02:45 | 1 days ago